''Roads and Facilities'' will have to pay a fine of BGN 130,000 due to the poorly laid asphalt on Shipchenski Prohod Blvd and Asen Yordanov Blvd. This was said by Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova, quoted by bTV.

''The work which worth BGN 553 thousand will not be аccepted'', she added and explained that the municipality will not pay until the company manage to put quality asphalt. "The penalty for a contract that we will impose so far is BGN 130,000," added the mayor of Sofia.

On September 15, the section from ''Serdica'' Street to ''Rakovski'' Str. аnd the section from ''Krakra'' Street to ''Vasil Levski'' Blvd. will be opened, the Mayor pointed out.