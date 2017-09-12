In the Period January - July 2017 the Bulgarian Exports to Third Countries Increased by 18.9%

In the period January - July 2017 Bulgarian exports to third countries increased by 18.9% in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year and amounted to BGN 10 304.5 Million, according to data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).



Main trade partners of Bulgaria were Turkey, the Russian Federation, China, Serbia, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and Egypt which accounted for 51.1% of the exports to non EU countries. In July 2017 Bulgarian exports to third countries grew by 8.1% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 1 482.3 Billion.

In the period January - July 2017 compared to the same period of 2016 in the exports of Bulgaria to third countries distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification the largest growths were recorded in the sections ‘Manufactured goods classified chiefly by material’ (52.9%) and ‘Miscellaneous manufactured articles’ 2 (38.2%)/

The most notable fall was reported in section ‘Food and live animals’ (16.5%).

Bulgarian imports from third countries in the period January - July 2017 increased by 29.9% in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year and added up to BGN 12 135.7 Million (at CIF prices). The largest amounts were reported for the goods imported from the Russian Federation, Turkey, China and Serbia . In July 2017 Bulgarian imports from third countries grew by 20.1% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 1 705.8 Billion.

In the period January - July 2017 compared to the same period of 2016 in the imports of Bulgaria from third countries distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification the largest growths were recorded in the sections ‘Crude materials, inedible (except fuel)’ 2 (82.3%) and ‘Mineral fuel, lubricants and related materials’ (40.2%). The foreign trade balance of Bulgaria (export FOB - import CIF) with third countries in the period January - July 2017 was negative and added up to 1 831.2 Million BGN . The trade balance at FOB/FOB prices (after elimination of transport and insurance costs on imports) was also negative and amounted to 1 238.8 Million BGN.

In the period January - July 2017 the value of all exported goods from Bulgaria amounted to 29 772.4 Million BGN and in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year the exports increased by 13.8%. In July 2017 the total exports added up to 4 604.6 Billion BGN and grew by 9.8% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

The total value of all the goods imported in the country in the period January - July 2017 amounted to 33 192.8 Million BGN (at CIF prices), or by 17.0% more than the same period of 2016.