Weather in Bulgaria Will be Sunny But Short Rains with Thunders are Expected in Some Areas

The weather will be mostly sunny today, sometimes with increased cloudiness, but short rains with thunders are expected only in some areas in Western Bulgaria.

This the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.



There will be fog for some time in the morning in certain eastern regions.



Meteorologists expect light to moderate wind from Southwest, and somewhat stronger wind from West-Northwest by the evening.

Maximum temperatures will mostly vary between 28° and 33°, in Sofia around 28°