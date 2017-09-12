Bulgarian Tourism Minister Will Participate in the 22nd General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization

Business » TOURISM | September 12, 2017, Tuesday // 09:41| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Tourism Minister Will Participate in the 22nd General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization archive

Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelova will participate in the work of the 22nd General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) - is a specialized agency of the United Nations, reported BGNES.

The forum will be open today and will end on September 17. It is called every two years to discuss the most current issues in the tourism industry. The challenges facing the sector in the context of the global objectives of the 2017 - International Year of Sustainable Development for Tourism initiative will now also be discussed.

Minister Angelkova's program includes meetings with UNWTO Secretary General Taleb Rifai, with the head of the Federal Tourism Agency of the Russian Federation Oleg Safonov, with the President of the Chinese National Tourist Administration, Li Jinzao, with the newly-appointed UNWTO General Secretary Zurab Pololicakvili, with Israeli Tourism Minister Yariv Levin and other officials.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UNWTO, Nikolina Angelkova, tourism
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria