Bulgarian Tourism Minister Will Participate in the 22nd General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization

Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelova will participate in the work of the 22nd General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) - is a specialized agency of the United Nations, reported BGNES.

The forum will be open today and will end on September 17. It is called every two years to discuss the most current issues in the tourism industry. The challenges facing the sector in the context of the global objectives of the 2017 - International Year of Sustainable Development for Tourism initiative will now also be discussed.

Minister Angelkova's program includes meetings with UNWTO Secretary General Taleb Rifai, with the head of the Federal Tourism Agency of the Russian Federation Oleg Safonov, with the President of the Chinese National Tourist Administration, Li Jinzao, with the newly-appointed UNWTO General Secretary Zurab Pololicakvili, with Israeli Tourism Minister Yariv Levin and other officials.