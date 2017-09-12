5 Reasons To Go To Australia In 2018

Traveling is such a great adventure and a journey everyone should have the chance to take advantage of. It gets you out of your comfort zone and into a whole new world. It’s likely that if you’re the traveler type, you enjoy exploring and experiencing new adventures. One place you should add to your bucket list for 2018 is Australia.

There are so many reasons why, that it’s hard to pick only a few. You’ve probably heard great feedback already, and that’s why you’re interested in hearing more. It’s definitely a location worth checking out. See five reasons to go to Australia in 2018.

The Beaches

If you’re someone who likes the white sand, water and blue skies, then the beaches are the place to be in Australia. You’ll be blown away by the epic beauty they have to offer. The stretches of coast is unbelievable and will have your jaw dropping. The best part is that there are a vast number of beaches that are of high quality. Imagine cooling off in a crystal-clear beach in a serene and breathtaking area. Go surfing if you’re the more active type. If you’re someone who enjoys the water, then you should add this item to your to-do list.

Sports

You can’t go to Australia without catching some of the sports. Cricket is one of the most beloved sports to watch and play. Participate in the ashes betting and cricket betting to make it even more interesting. This way you have skin the game and can have fun cheering for specific teams. Scope out the matches before you go so you can plan your trip around some of the best competitions. Be open to learning more about the sport and playing yourself while you’re there.

Sydney

One of the most popular cities to visit is Sydney, and for good reason. It’s famous for its opera house and harbor. You’ve probably seen pictures before and have had the urge to want to go and view it for yourself. The incredible bridge, beautiful parks and delicious food, make it a city you can’t pass up. It’s also great for surfing and exploring the blue waters. All you have to do is sit in the sun and relax and enjoy the water. Head out for a night on the town or indulge in one of their fantastic restaurants. Be sure to bring along your camera and sunscreen.

National Parks & Rainforests

If you’re someone who appreciates nature, then Australia is the place for you. Spend time exploring lush jungles, national parks and tropical rainforests. According to Drink Tea Travel, the Gondwana Rainforests of Australia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, contains the most extensive area of subtropical rainforest in the world. Imagine being able to tell your friends and family that you were there. It’s a unique and natural wonder that you won’t believe until you see. If you’re an outdoorsy kind of person, you’ll love all of the opportunities you have to spend time outside.

Food & Wine

Most importantly, Australia is known for the tasty food and wine. Australia has been producing tasty wines for over a century, so it’s clear they know how to do it right. There are vineyards and historic estates for you to tour and discover. A glass of wine will be just what you need after a long day of touring around. The food and restaurants are worth checking out. One activity the Aussies know how to do well is throw a barbecue. All of the parks and public areas are equipped for you to host a cookout on a beautiful warm night.

Conclusion

It’s time to start opening your mind up to exploring new destinations. Australia is one of those places you have to add to your bucket list. It’s interesting for a number of different explanations. These are five reasons to go to Australia in 2018.