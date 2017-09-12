Why Study Healthcare Legal Policies and Ethics?

Healthcare is a fantastic industry to get into. Not only is it an industry that is crying out for workers at the moment, but there are also a wide range of careers to choose from. If you’re the type of person who wants to care for others, but doesn’t necessarily want to be in a patient-facing position, healthcare legal policies and ethics could be a good career choice.

Medical malpractice is a serious concern for almost every healthcare clinic, hospital and company. By studying for an online MHA degree, you can either work with patients who have been affected by malpractice, or you can work with healthcare companies and show them how to protect themselves against lawsuits. The infographic below explains the three main categories of medical malpractice and gives you an idea of what to expect from the industry.

