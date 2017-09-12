Bulgarian Traffic Police Will Increase Seat Belt Checks

Bulgaria’s Traffic Police launched an operation under TISPOL, the European Traffic Police Network, for the use of safety equipment during travelling, the Ministry of Interior press office said on 11th of September. The operation will run until 17th of September, reported the Bugarian National Televsion.

There will be increased checks on whether drivers and passengers in cars wear the safety belts, and whether motorcyclists use helmets. In addition, traffic police will also check for the use of child safety safety seats in cars.

The main purpose of the operation is to urge drivers and passengers to use seat belts and that make it clear that non-use of safety equipment may significantly increase the risk of serious trauma and even death in the event of a road accident.

During the operation the traffic police in Bulgaria will also check for the compulsory Third Party Liability insurance.