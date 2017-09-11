The United States will Supply the Kurds with 20,000 Weapons

US military are planning to hand over to Syrian Kurds 20,000 units of small arms, grenade launchers, and munitions for ammunition. This was reported by the Anatolian Agency, citing a Pentagon document.

The weapon is intended for combat groups by the Forces of Democratic Syria (UDF) coalition, whose backbone is the Democratic Union (DP). Deliveries are for the offensive against the northern city of Raqqa, which is still held by the Islamic State (ID) group.

The march towards the city began on June 6, fighting for a number of its areas still under the control of ISIS, according to the agency, Kurdish forces will receive 18,000 automatic shotguns, 3,500 machine guns, 4,000 grenade launchers and anti-tank weapons.

These are all weapons the Kurds already received from the beginning of June, reported BGNews. Ankara is very worried about these arms deliveries to the Kurds because it considers them to be a terrorist organization for the Syrian branch of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is leading an armed struggle against Turkey. Ankara also considers PKK a terrorist organization. Turkish authorities are also worried that US arms-to-state weapons will subsequently be transferred to Turkey itself.