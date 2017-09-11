21 Tons of Egg Yolk of Dubious Origin was Stopped from Sale

The Fiscal Control Unit prevented an attempt to sell 21 tons of liquid egg yolk on the territory of Bulgaria without a certificate, announced the National Revenue Agency (NRA).

When checking the freight wagon carrying the goods, the tax authorities found that there was no evidence of the origin and condition of the yolk. Fiscal agents have sealed the truck and signaled employees of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency through the Interdepartmental Coordination Center for Counteracting Smuggling and Controlling the Movement of Risk Goods.

Because of the lack of a certificate, health inspectors have imposed a ban on the commodity, the report said. Although the egg yolk does not fall into the High Fiscal Goods List, the NRA's fiscal control unit monitors the movement of this product on the territory of the country following the disclosure of cases of commercially contaminated eggs in Western Europe. Since the beginning of 2017, the NRA's fiscal agents have carried out 201,000 checks on means of transport, with nearly 64,000 technical controls put in place. As a result of the control actions, 1100 securities have been imposed in order to avoid tax evasion, the NRA added.