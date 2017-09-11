Six People Suffered a Tear Gas Attack at an Airport in Germany

Six People Suffered a Tear Gas Attack at an Airport in Germany

Six people suffered lightly in a tear gas attack by an unknown man at Germany's largest airport - Frankfurt am Main, reports Bild. The incident happened on Terminal 1.

According to released data, a large-scale operation of police and fire services has been activated on site. The perpetrator has not yet been captured.

The reasons for the incident are unclear. Other details are currently unavailable.

