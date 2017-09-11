Six People Suffered a Tear Gas Attack at an Airport in Germany
Source: Twitter
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Six people suffered lightly in a tear gas attack by an unknown man at Germany's largest airport - Frankfurt am Main, reports Bild. The incident happened on Terminal 1.
According to released data, a large-scale operation of police and fire services has been activated on site. The perpetrator has not yet been captured.
The reasons for the incident are unclear. Other details are currently unavailable.
- » Man Attacked People with a Knife at a Church in Birmingham
- » Eight People were Killed in a Shooting in Texas
- » Pope Francis Suffered Light Injury in a Collision Incident in Colombia
- » Signal about a Bomb Stopped the Train Gorna Oryahovitsa - Shumen
- » Russian Student Attacked Class with a Hatchet and Rifle
- » A Passenger Plane Landed in Japan after a Collision with a Bird
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)