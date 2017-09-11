Man Attacked People with a Knife at a Church in Birmingham

Society » INCIDENTS | September 11, 2017, Monday // 12:51| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Man Attacked People with a Knife at a Church in Birmingham Source: Twitter

Three people were injured after a man attacked them with a knife at a church in the English city of Birmingham, DARIK informed.

According to local media, the striker is about 46 years old. He is detained immediately.

The news agencies reported that nearly 150 people were in the Apostolic Church of New Jerusalem near Aston at 10:50 am local time when the man invaded the building with a large kitchen knife.

The injured are hospitalized. Their injuries are thought to be not life threatening.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: attack, knife, Birmingham
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria