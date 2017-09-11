Man Attacked People with a Knife at a Church in Birmingham

Three people were injured after a man attacked them with a knife at a church in the English city of Birmingham, DARIK informed.

According to local media, the striker is about 46 years old. He is detained immediately.

The news agencies reported that nearly 150 people were in the Apostolic Church of New Jerusalem near Aston at 10:50 am local time when the man invaded the building with a large kitchen knife.

The injured are hospitalized. Their injuries are thought to be not life threatening.