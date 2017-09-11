Earthquake Shook Italy

Bulgaria: Earthquake Shook Italy Source: Pixabay

After the storms and floods, an earthquake struck central Italy. The quake was felt shortly before 22:00 and had a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter scale, NOVA reports.

The epicenter is 8 kilometers deep and is near the city of Aquila, where in 2009 more than 300 people lost their lives in a series of devastating earthquakes.

In some areas of the capital, Rome, which has been paralyzed during the day by strong storms and floods, the quake was felt slightly.

Two hours earlier, a lesser earthquake was felt in the northern Italian city of Piacenza. Apenin seismologists have recorded 6 quakes during the day. There is no evidence of damages and injuries.

Tags: Earthquake, Italy
