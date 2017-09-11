Grigor Dimitrov Retains his Place in the Top 10 of Tennis

Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov Retains his Place in the Top 10 of Tennis Source: Twitter

Grigor Dimitrov retained ninth place in the world rankings this week and has a total of 3,575 points. Reports Webcafe. 

Bulgaria's best tennis player missed the chance to follow the Cincinnati trophy with a strong performance at the US Open, where he was eliminated in a second round by Andrei Rubleyov.

As for the other Bulgarians in the rankings, Alexander Lazov moved down with 10 positiins to №376, Dimitar Kuzmanov won 21 positions and is №463. Alexander Lazarov moves forward with 15 positions to № 541.

In the Top 10 this time there are a lot of changes, such as Pablo Carreno Busta, who reached the semi-finals in New York and now debuted the elite tenth under No. 10 with 2,855 points.

Last year's champion Stan Wawrinka, who did not participate this year due to injury, fell from No. 4 to No. 8, and the 2016 finalist, Novak Djokovic, lost one position and is No. 6.

