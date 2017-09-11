There are Going to be Discussions About the Future of Struma Motorway

Public discussion of the Struma highway route will take place in Simitli and Kresna. Local residents will say their opinion on the 5th proposed option - how to cross the highway in the section from Krupnik to Kresna, informs BNT.

There are five options for the construction of Struma Motorway through Kresna Gorge. The first one envisages the use of the existing road through the gorge in the direction of Greece, and the construction of a new road to Sofia on the ridge of the mountain east of Kresna.

The second option is a 15-kilometer tunnel that has been rejected for years due to seismic area.

The third option is a highway outside the gorge, east of Kresna.

And the fourth and the fifth - with two lanes in the gorge. After public hearings, the motorway project and the Environmental Impact Assessment report must be approved by the Environment Ministry.