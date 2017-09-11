Eight People were Killed in a Shooting in Texas
Source: Twitter
Seven people were killed when a man opened fire in a house in the city of Plano, Texas.
The striker has been liquidated by the police, the World Agencies have reported. Two people were injured and taken to hospital. Such an attack is unusual for the city. The motives for the shooting are unknown. An investigation is under way.
