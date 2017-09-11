Young People and the Western Balkans are Among the Priorities of the Bulgarian EU Presidency

Bulgarian Minister Liliana Pavlova said at a conference on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the accession of Bulgaria to the EU and the upcoming EU Council presidency, the priority of the Bulgarian presidency of the EU to be the debates on the security and economy and the future of young people. Reports Sega.

She pointed out that Sofia would advocate more talks to give more clarity to the European perspective of the Western Balkans.

A final version of the National Program for the Bulgarian EU Presidency is likely to be adopted in early December, Pavlova said.

"From September to November, we are going to hold a number of public debates in the National Assembly and with non-governmental organizations so that in the end of November we can summarize the results and make a complete version of our National Program," FOCUS said.

"Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has set up a Supreme Advisory Political Council with the support of European politicians to work on the imposition of our priorities and to be ambassadors of the Bulgarian presidency," she said. Among the board members are Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha and Rosen Plevneliev. October will be the first meeting of this board. The opening of the Bulgarian presidency will be on January 4th at the Ivan Vazov National Theater.