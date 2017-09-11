16 Years from the Attacks on the Twin Towers in New York

Sixteen years have passed since the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York and Washington, which killed nearly 3,000 people, the BNT recalls.

On September 11, 2001, the world witnessed an unprecedented assault. Two planes hit the New York Twin Towers, another hit the Pentagon.

Al-Qaida took responsibility for the attacks. Washington launched a military offensive in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The victims are 2 974 people, excluding the terrorists: 246 - on the four planes, 2 603 - in the towers in New York, 125 - in the Pentagon. Another 24 people have been declared missing. Except for 55 military officials killed in the Pentagon, all other victims are civilians. Among the dead there are representatives of more than 90 countries.

A ceremony is expected in all US states to mark the date and honor the memory of the dead.