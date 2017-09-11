Astronomers Registered a New Powerful Solar Eruption

Another severe solar eruption with mark of X8,2 was recorded on Sunday evening. Reports Chronicle.

The X-ray Astronomy Laboratory of the Physics Institute "P. N. Lebedev "published a schedule of solar activity, according to which the eruption was from 18.35 am to 19.31 am on Sunday Moscow time. The peak of activity was at 19.06.

The power of the eruption is X8,2, where "X" means the most powerful solar eruption, and the figures specify its intensity. On Sept. 10, a total of seven "C" eruptions and higher were recorded.

The series of solar eruptions began on September 4th. At first there were five weak M-class eruptions with a 4-5 mark power.

On September 6 there was an eruption of "X" class and 2.2 mark of power, and then a very strong eruption, X9.3. Such an eruption was not recorded as of September 7, 2005. It caused one of the strongest magnetic storms in the observation history - the 4th degree.