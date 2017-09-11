Ukraine is Investigating Mikheil Saakashvili for Illegal Entry Into the Country

World | September 11, 2017, Monday // 11:17| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Ukraine is Investigating Mikheil Saakashvili for Illegal Entry Into the Country Source: Wikipedia

Ukraine has launched an investigation into former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili for illegal entry into the country, TASS reported.

Yesterday he illegally and forcefully crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border. According to the border police, 12 policemen and five border guards suffered in clashes with guards of Saakashvili.

Ukrainian citizenship of Saakashvili was taken away by order of President Petro Poroshenko. The former head of state of Georgia is accused of abuse of power while he was the governor of Odessa. Saakashvili said he had a plan to return to Ukraine and resume his Ukrainian passport. He also does not have Georgian citizenship, which he declined in order to take on a Ukrainian passport in 2015.
If convicted of an illegal entry into Ukraine, Saakashvili may get up to 5 years in prison

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Saakashvili, Governor, president
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria