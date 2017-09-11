Floods Took Six Lives in Tuscany

Six people have died and three are missing in the Italian town of Livorno, Tuscany, due to floods, Reuters reported on Sunday.

According to the France press agency quoting firefighters, the victims of heavy rainfall are over five, four of whom are a family found in their flooded house in Livorno, where four hours of heavy rain poured over the city, turning streets into rivers.

"Corriere della Sera" specified that the victims were a girl, her parents and grandfather. Another man's body was found in a landslide area. "The emergency is not over," says the local administration on its website. Livorno Mayor Filipo Nogarin defines the situation as dramatic, difficult and critical.

In Florence has been declared an orange code, as storms started last night from northern Italy moving south. Rome's subways are closed as a precautionary measure. The National Farmers' Confederation, Coldiretti, commented that bad weather occurred just after the drought, which makes the land drier than usual and can not absorb the rain.

Precipitation in Tuscany has fallen by 57 percent this summer, the organization said, quoted by the France press. Tropical climate change increases extremes over time - hot flashes, heavy bumps, severe hailstorms that harm national agricultural production, says Koldiretti. According to the organization, in the last 10 years the damage amounts to EUR 14 billion.