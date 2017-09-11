ISIS has 11,000 Syrian Passports They Can Use

The German authorities believe that the Islamic State group has more than 11,000 empty Syrian passports that can be used, German Bild.

Investigators have compiled a list of the serial numbers of these blank passports and the authorities that issued them, the weekly newspaper reported, citing confidential documents from the federal police and the interior ministry. German Intelligence believes that 18 002 empty Syrian passports have been stolen from Syrian government offices.

"The evolution of the refugee situation has shown that terrorist organizations use the case to bring in potential attackers or supporters in Europe and Germany without being revealed," a spokesman for the Federal Criminal Police said. Members of the Jihadist group who committed the Paris bombings in November 2015, killing 130 people, had fake Syrian passports, the agency recalls. According to a spokesman for the Federal Criminal Police, fake or forged passports are most commonly used for illegal entry into Europe without a subsequent motive for committing terrorist attacks. According to documents made known by Bild am Zontg, 8625 passports checked by the German immigration authorities in 2016 proved to be fake.