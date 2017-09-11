German Lawyer Accused Merkel of Misusing State Money

A German lawyer accused Chancellor Angela Merkel of misusing public funds in the election campaign, writes Spiegel.

According to the complaint, Merkel used Bundeswehr airplanes and helicopters for her campaign, instead of paying EUR 18,000 or 30,000 per flight, according to the type of machine - she paid EUR 500 or the price of a flight ticket in the business class of Lufthansa.

Campaigns are funded by a party, not by the state budget. Merkel's HDZ have given only 1500 euros for 14 flights and the remaining accounts have not yet been paid. So far, the Chancellor has used the Bundeswehr airplanes and helicopters for 50 election campaigns. According to the rules adopted for party flights, only guards are allowed to fly with the Chancellor.

Merkel said she respected the rules. Since she is both a party leader and a candidate, she is also a Chancellor, she can not fly on a civilian flight, because in the event of a crisis she may have to return to Berlin urgently, she stressed from her cabinet.

The Prosecutor's Office in Berlin is looking at the signal and is to decide whether to initiate an investigation. Parliamentary elections in Germany are on 24 September.