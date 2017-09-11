Hurricane Irma Left Without Electricity More than 3.4 Million Buildings in Florida

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 11, 2017, Monday // 10:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Hurricane Irma Left Without Electricity More than 3.4 Million Buildings in Florida Source: Twitter

More than 3.4 million buildings are out of power after Hurricane Irma hit the US state of Florida yesterday, the BBC reported.

Parts of Miami are underwater as a result of the natural disaster that has lost most of its power and is already referred to as a tropical storm. "Irma" took at least three lives in Florida. There is no information about injured Bulgarians, the Bulgarian Embassy in the United States said.

"Hurricane Irma is a great monster," said US President Donald Trump, who plans to visit Florida soon. Prior to the hurricane, he urged residents living in the most endangered areas to evacuate and reminded them that property is being restored but lives not. Trump signed the decree to provide USD 15 billion for the victims of the natural disaster.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hurricane, Irma, Florida
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria