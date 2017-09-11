Pope Francis Suffered Light Injury in a Collision Incident in Colombia

Pope Francis received a face wound on Sunday after a sudden stop to his papamobile in the midst of crowds of people in the Colombian town of Cartagena. In the incident, he hit one of the windows, world agencies said.

Eighty-year-old Francis welcomed the assembled crowd in the poor San Francisco neighborhood on the last day of his visit to Colombia when his car pulled up brakes to prevent a man from standing in its way. One of the bodyguards helped him straighten up and clean with a white handkerchief the blood flowing through the white vestments of the Holy Father.

After the incident, the head of the Roman Catholic Church reappeared with clean clothes and patchwork over the eyebrow to speak the Angel of the Lord prayer. Pope Francis feels good, despite the slight trauma he received yesterday in a collision with the papamobile in Colombia, Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said on Monday. Francis ended his five-day visit to Colombia, a country which is trying to open a new page in its history after more than half a century armed conflict.

In the city of Cartagena, at his last liturgy since during his visit, he called for the "culture of death and violence" to be changed with "culture of life" to strengthen peace after signing the agreements between the last rebels and the government to end the civil war.