Bulgaria and Romania Are to Build Another Bridge Over the Dunabe Near Russe
''Bulgaria and Romania are to build another bridge over the Dunabe near Russe’’, Bulgarias Premier Boyko Borisov announced on Sunday.
The topic will be discussed during the joint Bulgaria-Romania intergovernmental sitting in October this year. In his words, a new bridge over the Dunabe can be built without state expenditures.
The construction of a second Dunabe bridge near Russe can be financed entirely without money from toll taxes after the introduction of the road till system.
Boyko Borisov said adding that a second Dunabe Bridge Bridge near Russe will have a very positive economic impact on the Bulgarian city.
''The city has also begun a major renovation of two of the largest schools and three kindergartens'', added Borisov.
Source: BGNES
