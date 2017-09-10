''Bulgaria and Romania are to build another bridge over the Dunabe near Russe’’, Bulgarias Premier Boyko Borisov announced on Sunday.

The topic will be discussed during the joint Bulgaria-Romania intergovernmental sitting in October this year. In his words, a new bridge over the Dunabe can be built without state expenditures.

The construction of a second Dunabe bridge near Russe can be financed entirely without money from toll taxes after the introduction of the road till system.

Boyko Borisov said adding that a second Dunabe Bridge Bridge near Russe will have a very positive economic impact on the Bulgarian city.

''The city has also begun a major renovation of two of the largest schools and three kindergartens'', added Borisov.

Source: BGNES