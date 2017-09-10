‘’Old Paper For New Book’’ Campaign In Sofia Today
The national eco campaign ‘’Old Paper for New Book ‘’ is held for the 5th consecutive year in Bulgaria.
Sofia, Plovdiv, Haskovo, Ruse and Burgas municipalities are hosting this year’s initiative. The eco campaign allows children to learn more about recycling, nature protection and separate waste collection.
Each child who manages to collect 5 kilograms of old paper will receive a new book by the organizers of the event. The campaign in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia will be held between 10.30 am and 7 pm at Vitosha Blvd under the Motto ‘’Clean and Read’’.
The initiative is under the auspices of Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova.
There will be lots of music and dancing during the event. The program will also include a show, 'Circus' - a puppet show that will entertain children and adults, as well as a play by "Theater of Tales - Sofia".
Source: Trud Newspaper
- » Hurricane Irma: Florida Braces for Storm Arrival
- » There is No Data For Injured Bulgarian Citizens as a Result of the Hurricane Irma
- » Mexico Earthquake Kills at Least 61 and is Felt by 50m People Across Country
- » September 9 – One of the Most Controversial Dates in Bulgarian History
- » Death Toll in Powerful Mexico Earthquake Rises at Least 33 (UPDATED)
- » There is No Harmful Food on the Bulgarian Market