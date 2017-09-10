There is No Data For Injured Bulgarian Citizens as a Result of the Hurricane Irma

Bulgaria: There is No Data For Injured Bulgarian Citizens as a Result of the Hurricane Irma pixabay.com

''We have no connection with a lot of Bulgarians, especially with those in the areas where Hurricane Irma has already passed'', Lyubomir Grancharov, a representative of the Bulgarian Embassy in the United States told bTV. 

He reassured that this is due to the bad communications at this moment. 

A crisis headquarters has been set up in the Bulgarian mission to help our compatriots during the disaster. 

"There are no reports of injured Bulgarians. Many of their relatives are calling  the embassy to look for information, "Grancharov added.

 

 

