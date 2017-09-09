Bulgarian President: 'September 9 is an Occasion For Reconciliation''

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 9, 2017, Saturday // 16:37| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President: 'September 9 is an Occasion For Reconciliation'' archive

‘’I still believe in what I wrote years ago on the occasion of this date. In our society September 9 has always drawn a line of division. Both sides have their irrefutable motives’’, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev wrote in his account on Facebook answering the question, ‘’What is September 9, a date of a revolution or a coup?’’

‘’To me it is neither of the two’’, the President wrote. ‘’It is an occasion for reconciliation, an occasion to demonstrate wisdom and finally make the step to a constrctive reconciliation with the past. We owe that to ourselves’’, he pointed out.

‘’Let us pay homage to all innocent victims before and after September 9, to all who died with a mission for Bulgaria’’, Rumen Radev also writes.

Source: BGNES

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: September 9, Rumen Radev
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria