Bulgarian President: 'September 9 is an Occasion For Reconciliation''

‘’I still believe in what I wrote years ago on the occasion of this date. In our society September 9 has always drawn a line of division. Both sides have their irrefutable motives’’, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev wrote in his account on Facebook answering the question, ‘’What is September 9, a date of a revolution or a coup?’’

‘’To me it is neither of the two’’, the President wrote. ‘’It is an occasion for reconciliation, an occasion to demonstrate wisdom and finally make the step to a constrctive reconciliation with the past. We owe that to ourselves’’, he pointed out.

‘’Let us pay homage to all innocent victims before and after September 9, to all who died with a mission for Bulgaria’’, Rumen Radev also writes.

Source: BGNES