Customs and Border Police Officers Prevented an Attempt for Smuggling of 1,551 boxes Cigarettes

Crime | September 9, 2017, Saturday // 12:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Customs and Border Police Officers Prevented an Attempt for Smuggling of 1,551 boxes Cigarettes pixabay.com

A joint check by customs and border police officers prevented an attempt for smuggling of 1,551 boxes (31, 020 pieces) of cigarettes, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

On the "Incoming Cars and Buses" lane at Kapitan Andreevo Border crossing, a "Mercedes Benz" minibus with an Iraqi registration arrived from Turkey. It was travelling to England. The passengers were a family with four children. The adult passengers told the customs authorities that they did not carry goods for declaring.

The vehicle was selected for a thorough customs check. The customs officers identified tobacco products concealed in all possible “natural” cavities in the design of the vehicle - in the seats, doors, fenders and in the battery. Cigarettes were also found in the luggage of the passengers, and in the ceiling of the van. The total amount of the seized tobacco products was 1,551 boxes (31,020 pieces) without excise label, from "MM special slims" brand.

The cigarettes were seized. The minibus that served to commit the violation was detained. An administrative criminal proceedings will be initiated in this case.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: customs, Kapitan Andreevo, check, cigarettes
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria