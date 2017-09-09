Customs and Border Police Officers Prevented an Attempt for Smuggling of 1,551 boxes Cigarettes

A joint check by customs and border police officers prevented an attempt for smuggling of 1,551 boxes (31, 020 pieces) of cigarettes, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

On the "Incoming Cars and Buses" lane at Kapitan Andreevo Border crossing, a "Mercedes Benz" minibus with an Iraqi registration arrived from Turkey. It was travelling to England. The passengers were a family with four children. The adult passengers told the customs authorities that they did not carry goods for declaring.

The vehicle was selected for a thorough customs check. The customs officers identified tobacco products concealed in all possible “natural” cavities in the design of the vehicle - in the seats, doors, fenders and in the battery. Cigarettes were also found in the luggage of the passengers, and in the ceiling of the van. The total amount of the seized tobacco products was 1,551 boxes (31,020 pieces) without excise label, from "MM special slims" brand.

The cigarettes were seized. The minibus that served to commit the violation was detained. An administrative criminal proceedings will be initiated in this case.