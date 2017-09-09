Industrial Production Index in Bulgaria Increased by 0.2% in July 2017

According to the preliminary data the Industrial Production Index , seasonally adjusted , increased by 0.2% in July 2017 as compared to June 2017. In July 2017 working day adjusted4 Industrial Production Index rose by 4.2% in comparison with the same month of 2016, according to data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

In July 2017 as compared to June 2017, the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index increased in the manufacturing by 0.5%, while a decrease was seen in the mining and quarrying industry by 3.4% and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 0.7%. The most significant production increases in the manufacturing were registered in the repair and installation of machinery and equipment by 23.6%, in the manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment by 19.8%, in the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products by 11.8%, in the manufacture of beverages by 4.7%.

There were decreases in the manufacture of tobacco products by 21.4%, in the manufacture of leather and related products by 13.1%, in the manufacture of other transport equipment by 8.1%, in the manufacturing of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials by 5.0%.

On annual basis in July 2017 Industrial Production Index calculated from working day adjusted data rose in the manufacturing by 6.3%, while the production went down in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 1.4% and in mining and quarrying industry by 0.8%.

In the manufacturing, the more significant increases compared to the same month of the previous year were registered in the manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment by 37.7%, in the repair and installation of machinery and equipment by 24.6%, in the manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations by 19.9%, in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products by 19.0%.

Decreases were seen in the manufacture of tobacco products by 26.4%, in the manufacture of leather and related products by 15.7%, in the manufacture of wearing apparel by 11.6%, in the manufacture of beverages by 7.1%.