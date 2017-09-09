Over 400 Groups of Migrants Try to Cross Romania’s Borders Illegally

World » EU | September 9, 2017, Saturday // 11:47| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Over 400 Groups of Migrants Try to Cross Romania’s Borders Illegally pixabay.com

The Border Police have detected about 2,800 foreign citizens who tried to cross Romania’s borders illegally in the first seven months of the year. Most of them, namely around 1,500, tried to enter the country, Romania-Insider writes.

The migrants were organized in 416 groups, according to information from the Border Police.

However, when compared to the borders of other EU states, Romania “did not face a massive influx of people trying to cross the border illegally, but the situation has been closely monitored,” reads the press release of the institution.

The Border Police also announced that it has taken several measures to prevent illegal migration, such as enhancing border surveillance through efficient devices, conducting joint actions with other institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and increasing the staff. The police are also using the day/night observation equipment at maximum capacity, and added extra technical means of mobility and surveillance to increase operative capacity at the border.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: police, Romania, border, illegaly, migrants
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria