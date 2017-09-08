Sofia Airport Complies with All Security Standards Laid out in European Law

Transport Minister Ivaylo Moskovski has said in parliament that Sofia Airport complies with all security standards laid out in European law.

Moskovski’s statement came as a response to a question about the preparedness of the airport to guarantee the security of all passengers that are going to use it in the context of the forthcoming Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU.

In September the Civil Aviation Council will discuss current measures and the need of further ones with the ministers of interior and of defense and with the head of the State Agency for National security, the minister also explained.

"Immediately before the presidency there will be an extraordinary inspection of the effectiveness of the VIP security measures applied and the measures to control access to the VIP security area," Ivaylo Moskovski further said.  

