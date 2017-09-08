NSI Reports on Growth in Construction Production

According to the preliminary data, in July 2017 the index of production in section ‘Construction’ calculated on the base of seasonally adjusted data3 was 0.6% above the level of the previous month. In July 2017 working day adjusted data4 showed an increase by 7.9% in the construction production, compared to the same month of 2016, reported the National Statistical Institute.

In July 2017 the construction production, calculated from the seasonally adjusted data, was above the level of the previous month. Index of production of building construction rose by 1.5%, while the production of civil engineering fell by 0.7%.

On an annual basis in July 2017, the increase of production in construction, calculated from working day adjusted data, was determined from the positive rate in the building construction, where the growth was by 15.9%, but in the civil engineering was registered a decrease by 0.9%.