Police in Varna Disrupted a Scheme for False Medical Documents

Crime | September 8, 2017, Friday // 15:32| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Police in Varna Disrupted a Scheme for False Medical Documents archive

The police in Varna has identified a scheme for production and trade with false medical documents. Two men and two women were detained. They were involved in preparing and selling fake medical record documents and medical certificates on the territory of the whole Black Sea coast for a long time.

During a search of a car and properties of the detained, the police found false stamps of doctors, medical laboratories and state agencies.

The health authorities and the police have initiated large-scale inspections targeting employees with false medical certificates in catering and entertainment establishments

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: police, Varna, fake documents
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria