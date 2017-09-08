Police in Varna Disrupted a Scheme for False Medical Documents

The police in Varna has identified a scheme for production and trade with false medical documents. Two men and two women were detained. They were involved in preparing and selling fake medical record documents and medical certificates on the territory of the whole Black Sea coast for a long time.

During a search of a car and properties of the detained, the police found false stamps of doctors, medical laboratories and state agencies.

The health authorities and the police have initiated large-scale inspections targeting employees with false medical certificates in catering and entertainment establishments