There is No Harmful Food on the Bulgarian Market

"What shows all the checks of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency is that there is no harmful food on the market. At the moment, checks are being carried out, "the minister said.

"The tests they have done show that there are no elevated levels of fipronil'', he assured.