GDP in the Second Quarter of 2017 Increased by 0.7% in the EU-28
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2017 increased by 0.7% in the EU-28 compared to the previous quarter by seasonally adjusted data. For the same period, GDP in Bulgaria increased by 1.0%, according to data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).
Compared to the previous quarter in the second quarter of 2017 the Czech Republic recorded the highest economic growth - 2.5%, Sweden - 1.7%, Romania - 1.6%, the Netherlands - 1.5%, Estonia - 1.3%, while the lowest growth was registered by the United Kingdom and Portugal - by 0.3%.
Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted data showed an increase in GDP in the EU-28 by 2.4% and in Bulgaria by 3.6%. In the second quarter of 2017, compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the highest economic growth was seen in Romania - 5.7%, Estonia and Slovenia - 5.2%, Latvia - 4.8%, Czech Republic - 4.7%, while lowest economic growth is observed in Greece - 0.8%
- » The Guardian: Bulgaria to Investigate $3bn Azerbaijan Laundromat Claims
- » Bitcoin Price Drops 20pc in Three Days
- » Producer Prices in Bulgaria Increase Sharply in July 2017
- » Euro Rises to 18-Month High Against Dollar
- » Euro Climbed to a 2-1/2-Year High Close to $1.20
- » Total Turnover in Bulgaria in the 2nd Quarter of 2017 in Section 'Transport, Storage and Post' Increased by 2.4%