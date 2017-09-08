Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2017 increased by 0.7% in the EU-28 compared to the previous quarter by seasonally adjusted data. For the same period, GDP in Bulgaria increased by 1.0%, according to data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Compared to the previous quarter in the second quarter of 2017 the Czech Republic recorded the highest economic growth - 2.5%, Sweden - 1.7%, Romania - 1.6%, the Netherlands - 1.5%, Estonia - 1.3%, while the lowest growth was registered by the United Kingdom and Portugal - by 0.3%.

Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted data showed an increase in GDP in the EU-28 by 2.4% and in Bulgaria by 3.6%. In the second quarter of 2017, compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the highest economic growth was seen in Romania - 5.7%, Estonia and Slovenia - 5.2%, Latvia - 4.8%, Czech Republic - 4.7%, while lowest economic growth is observed in Greece - 0.8%