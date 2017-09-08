Irma Weakens to Category 4 Storm

Bulgaria: Irma Weakens to Category 4 Storm pixabay.com

Hurricane Irma has weakened to a Category 4 storm Friday as it batters the Caribbean on a path toward Florida but remains a powerful hurricane, reported The Globe and Mail. 

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Irma's maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 155 mph (250 kph). The hurricane centre says some fluctuations in strength are likely over the next day or two but Irma is expected to stay a Category 4 storm.

Just before 5 a.m. EDT Friday, the hurricane was centred about 55 miles (90 kilometres) northwest of Great Inagua Island and 495 miles (795 kilometres) southeast of Miami.

