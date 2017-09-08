NIMH: Cloudy Weather With Maximum Temperatures Between 27°C and 32°C

There will be some clouds today, but it will be mostly sunny, reported the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

There will be light south-southeast wind. Maximum temperatures will range between 27°C and 32°C, in Sofia – around 28°C.



The Black Sea Coast will be mostly sunny with light to moderate southeast wind and maximum temperatures between 26°C and 29°C, sea water temperature is 22°C -24°C.



Sunny weather will prevail in the mountains. A light wind from the south quarter, turning moderate over the ridges. The maximum temperature at 1,200m will be around 23°C, at 2,000m - around 15°C.



The atmospheric pressure is slightly lower than the average for September and will drop slightly during the day.