Tickets For the Battle Between Joshua and Pulev - Between 40 and 1500 Pounds

Prices for the boxing match between Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev and Briton Anthony Joshua for the World Boxing Federation (IBF) heavyweight are already set.

Battles are between £ 40 and £ 1,500. Price categories are - 40, 60, 80, 100, 200, 300 and 500 pounds, and VIP tickets are 1500 pounds.

Kubrat Pulev will meet heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua on October 28th, though he publicly announces that he wants more time to prepare.

 

