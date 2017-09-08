Tickets For the Battle Between Joshua and Pulev - Between 40 and 1500 Pounds
Sports | September 8, 2017, Friday // 11:28| Views: | Comments: 0
youtube
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Prices for the boxing match between Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev and Briton Anthony Joshua for the World Boxing Federation (IBF) heavyweight are already set.
Battles are between £ 40 and £ 1,500. Price categories are - 40, 60, 80, 100, 200, 300 and 500 pounds, and VIP tickets are 1500 pounds.
Kubrat Pulev will meet heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua on October 28th, though he publicly announces that he wants more time to prepare.
- » Floyd-Connor Match Failed to Beat the Record for Sold Tickets
- » Levski Holded 0-0 Against Ludogorets at Gerena
- » President Radev Supports the Creation of an Academy for Rhythmic Gymnastics
- » Bulgarian Challenger Kubrat Pulev Vows to Upset Anthony Joshua
- » Berbatov Confirms his Participation in the Match Against Stars of Barcelona in Stara Zagora
- » Netherlands has Ended Bulgaria's Dreams of World Cup Finals
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)