Tsunami Warning as Magnitude 8 Earthquake Strikes Mexico

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8 has struck off Mexico's southern coast, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, reported ITV. 

A tsunami warning has been issued for Pacific coasts of several Central American countries.

The USGS said the quake's epicentre was 102 miles west of Tapachula in southern Chiapas state not far from Guatemala, and had a depth of 22 miles.

The US Tsunami Warning System said waves were possible within the next three hours for Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Honduras and Ecuador. There was no tsunami threat for the U.S. West Coast.
