Bulgarian Christians Celebrate Nativity of Mary

Sunday, September 8, Bulgarian Orthodox Christians celebrate the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Theotokos, or Holy Mother of Christ.

One of the most renowned Bulgarian monasteries, the Nativity of Mary Rozhen Monasterycelebrates its temple holiday.

Festivities started with a holy mass and church procession fronted by the miracle working icon of Virgin Mary owned by the Monastery.

Many guests from across Bulgaria and neighboring Greece, including clerics come from Mount Athos, have arrived for the festivities.

According to Bulgarian tradition, the Nativity of Mary is marked mostly by women to help them in trouble or hard work. It is one of the most popular Christian Orthodox holidays in Bulgaria with religious gatherings held across the country. According to the customs, the lady of the house prepares a festive loaf. There should not be any sewing and weaving to avoid illness of the children at home.

On September 8, when the Church celebrates the Nativity of the Virgin Mary, the Mother of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, His Holiness, the Bulgarian Patriarch and Sofia Metropolitan Neofit served the holy liturgy at Sofia's church "Nativity of Mary."