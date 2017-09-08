Fire Near Blagoevgrad Has Been Already Localized
A big fire broke out at 16.20 yesterday in a villa zone above the village of Elenovo over the Blagoevgrad neighborhood of the same name, there are no data on injured people, reported BGNES.
There are 4-5 houses that were rescued by the four firefighters but however, there were many burned vineyards, auxiliary buildings and small domestic animals, mostly rabbits.
By 17.10, the fire was localized, the extinguishment started inside the fire.
