After 10 Years Break Kavarna Hosts the European Championship For Desktop Ship Modeling

After ten years, Kavarna hosts the European Championship for desktop ship modeling class C models. There are teams from eleven countries: Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Poland, Holland, Germany, Croatia, Italy.

The championship was officially opened by the mayor of Kavarna municipality Nina Stavreva and the vice-president of the World Sport Organization "NAVIGA" Dmitry Kalmykov.

The models are exhibited at the Art Gallery "Hristo Gradechliev" - Kavarna, which is open to visitors every day from 4 to 8 September from 9:00 to 18:00.