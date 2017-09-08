Earthquake of Magnitude 8.1 Strikes off Mexico's Pacific Coast

A strong earthquake of magnitude 8.1 has struck in the Pacific off the southern coast of Mexico, killing at least three people, reported BBC.

The epicentre was about 87km (54 miles) south-west of the town of Pijijiapan and at a depth of 70km, the United States Geological Survey said.

A tsunami warning has been issued for Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama and Honduras.

The quake was felt in Mexico City, with people running into the street.

The tremors there were reported to have lasted up to a minute.

Two deaths were reported in Mexico's Chiapas state, closer to the epicentre. Schools have all been closed there.

Guatemala's president also reported at least one death in his country.

Damage was reported to buildings in southern Mexico and in Guatemala.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto tweeted that he was in contact with the country's centre for disaster prevention.

If confirmed at magnitude 8.1, the quake would be bigger in strength to those that struck Mexico in 1995 and 1985. The latter hit close to Mexico City and caused thousands of deaths.

The Mexican interior ministry has given the latest quake a higher magnitude, of 8.4.

No tsunami warning has been issued for the US west coast.

Mexico is currently also being threatened on its eastern coast by Hurricane Katia.

The category one hurricane is about 300km south-east of Tampico and has sustained winds of 140km/h the National Hurricane Center says.