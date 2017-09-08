CEZ’s Fault Leaves Half of Sofia in the Dark for 6 Hours

A massive technical fault of energy utility CEZ left downtown Sofia in the dark from 4 to 10 pm yesterday, reported Standart News. 

The company's operators were bombarded with thousands of phone calls from citizens in the affected quarters of Orlandovtsi, Yavorov and Hadzhi Dimitar and were constantly delaying the provisional time of power supply restoration.

Even the sets of traffic lights and CCTV cameras at Orlov Most went dark.

Elderly citizens commented that such massive and long blackouts were typical of the last years of the communist regime.

 

