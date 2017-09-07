Sofia Will Held Again the Traveling Exhibition "Alley of the Book"

Society » CULTURE | September 7, 2017, Thursday // 15:32| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Sofia Will Held Again the Traveling Exhibition "Alley of the Book" btv

Between 12 and 17 September in Sofia again will be held the traveling exhibition "Alley of the Book".

The initiative has already passed through Varna and Plovdiv.

The exhibition will stop in the center of Sofia, оn Vitosha Boulevard - from the monument of Aleko Konstantinov to Gladson Str.

More than 50 Bulgarian publishers will participate during the book exhibition.

And this year, in the so-called " Literary Corner'' will be presented books, there will be meetings with poets, writers and translators.

For the youngest readers will be prepared a children's workshop and games.

"Alley of the Book" is part of the cultural program of Sofia Municipality for 2017.

 

 

Source: bTV

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, books, exhibition
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria