Sofia Will Held Again the Traveling Exhibition "Alley of the Book"
Between 12 and 17 September in Sofia again will be held the traveling exhibition "Alley of the Book".
The initiative has already passed through Varna and Plovdiv.
The exhibition will stop in the center of Sofia, оn Vitosha Boulevard - from the monument of Aleko Konstantinov to Gladson Str.
More than 50 Bulgarian publishers will participate during the book exhibition.
And this year, in the so-called " Literary Corner'' will be presented books, there will be meetings with poets, writers and translators.
For the youngest readers will be prepared a children's workshop and games.
"Alley of the Book" is part of the cultural program of Sofia Municipality for 2017.
Source: bTV
