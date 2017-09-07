Angela Merkel is not Expected to Join Twitter Anytime Soon

All politicians now have Twitter accounts - unless their name is Angela Merkel, DPA writes.

The German Chancellor is one of the most famous international politicians who have not yet joined the social media. Merkel, who will fight for the fourth term in the September 24th election, told the media group Editorial Research Deutsche Welle that she was considering joining Twitter.

The deficiencies, however, were more than the benefits, she added. "Twitter needs constant attention, I'll have to keep track of what's going on, and always have something to say," the Chancellor noted. She said she preferred to leave this task to government spokesman Steffen Seibert. "When I personally have to say something he has to convey it directly, it's clear in tweets," she added. Merkel's full statements will be published today.

