Council of Ministers Adopted Additional BGN 100M For Repair of National Roads

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 7, 2017, Thursday // 15:12| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Council of Ministers Adopted Additional BGN 100M For Repair of National Roads pixabay.com

Today, a decision was adopted by the Council of Ministers to grant BGN 100 million from the budget of the Republic of Bulgaria for  rehabilitation, repair and reconstruction of national roads on the territory of the country, ensuring their safety and security. This was said by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov after a meeting of the government, reported BGNES.

The Regional Minister pointed out that they are already making an objective analysis of the most urgent repairs for 2017. 

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: roads, reconstruction, additional funds nikolay nankov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria