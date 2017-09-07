Council of Ministers Adopted Additional BGN 100M For Repair of National Roads

Today, a decision was adopted by the Council of Ministers to grant BGN 100 million from the budget of the Republic of Bulgaria for rehabilitation, repair and reconstruction of national roads on the territory of the country, ensuring their safety and security. This was said by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov after a meeting of the government, reported BGNES.

The Regional Minister pointed out that they are already making an objective analysis of the most urgent repairs for 2017.