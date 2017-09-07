Antonio Banderas will Play Picasso in a TV Series

The series will be broadcast from the Fox and National Geographic channels. The first season was dedicated to Albert Einstein.

"This is a great commitment to me," said Banderas, a guest at the US film festival in the French city of Deauville, fillming is to start in November and continue until March next year. The first episodes will be broadcast in April or May next year " .

The fifty-seven-year-old actor was present in Deauville for the film "The Music of Silence" by director Michael Radford, dedicated to the blind Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. In the film, Banderas embodies the role of the teacher who helps the career of the musician.