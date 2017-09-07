New Hacker Attack Aimed at National Revenue Agency

New hacker attack with email distribution on behalf of the National Revenue Agency, informs bTV.

Officials advise that people should in no case open the attachments.

Thousands of letters with information on changed deadlines for filing tax returns were sent on 5th and 6th September. They declare that there have been innovations in laws and fines of up to BGN 6000.

The sender of false emails does not have an email address from the official domains of NRA - nra.bg and nap.bg.

The NRA also underlines that they never send application letters and advise in case we still open the attached file immediately to run an antivirus program.

Experts say it is a "Trojan horse" that can erase or corrupt some of the computer's content, including theft of confidential data such as passwords and bank details.